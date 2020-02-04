Obituary of Gabriel Strickland

Gabriel Justin William Strickland passed away in a sudden tragic event on January 1, 2020. He was 25.

He lived his life without fear, as if he were on a mission and no person or thing could stop him. (All gas, no brakes!)

Gabe could be downright charming. He was full of wit with a keen sense of humor that could make one laugh for hours. Gabriel tried to live his life the best he could. Although he had some mental health issues, and he struggled with limited resources, still he held his head up as high as he could muster in the world.

Gabriel loved Jesus Christ with all his heart.

In Heaven now, God’s Warrior, you have your wings and are finally FREE.

He is survived by his mother Shawna Alexander and son Noah Strickland and the greater Strickland and Alexander familie