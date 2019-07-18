Obituary of Frederick Joe Lee

Frederick Joe Lee passed away on June 4, 2019, at his home in Lake Wildwood, CA. He was 66.

Fred was born on May 15, 1953 to Jeanne Marie (Huntington) and LeRoy Gerhardt Lee in San Bernardino, CA. Fred grew up in Novato, CA, and graduated from Novato High School in 1971. He studied at the General Motors School in Fremont, CA before working at BMW of Marin as a motorcycle mechanic, for 14 years.

Fred married Carole Simpkins in 1980. They lived in Novato; where their first two daughters were born, until 1990, when they moved to Grass Valley, CA. This is where his last three daughters were born. Fred worked as a Service Writer for 16 years at Jim Keil Chevrolet, where many in the community were fortunate to have the friendly support and honest advice from Fred with regards to vehicle repairs. This support extended far beyond the workplace, where Fred was known by his church community as someone who could offer a helping hand.

He is survived by his sister, Julie Blair; his wife of 34 years, Carole Lee; his five daughters, Amanda Wood, Hannah Brey, Tricia Lee, Shannon Enrico and Lydia Lee as well as his four grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the Seaman’s Lodge in Nevada City, CA. In lieu of a memorial, contributions may be made to Hospitality House, 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or to hhshelter.org/donate.