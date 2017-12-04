Obituary of Franklin ‘Frankie’ N. DiSantis

Franklin "Frankie" N. DiSantis, a former resident of Grass Valley, California, passed away on Monday November 27, 2017. He was 27.

Frankie was born in Kimberton, Pennsylvania. He was the cherished son of Franklin S. DiSantis and Juilia M. (nee Fleischman) DiSantis.

Frankie was the type of person that would light up a room. Those who knew him would agree – he simply cannot be described in a few words. He was an intelligent, passionate and successful man who lived a short yet unimaginable life. He will be missed and remembered by countless people who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Frankie is survived by his brother Nicholas D. DiSantis; grandfathers, Robert J. Fleischman and Gino DiSantis; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Donna J. Fleischman and Doris H. DiSantis.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, December 9 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home (Valley Township Location) 1060 W. Lincoln Hwy., Coatesville, where family and friends may visit from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m.

