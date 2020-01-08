Obituary of Franklin “Frank” Noerr

Franklin “Frank” Noerr passed away at home in Nevada City, January 2nd, 2020. He was 83. Frank was born May 4th, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Ella Noerr. He served in the Navy. Married July 28th 1985 to Elizabeth “Bettie” Aday. Frank was retired and had worked as a communication technician for Pacific Bell for 34 years. He was a Corvette Museum lifetime member. Frank enjoyed many hobbies including Chevy car restoration, Corvette Museum activities, car clubs, model railroading, woodworking, constant home projects, and spending many hours in his workshop. Frank is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Bettie” Noerr, of Nevada City, CA. Step-son Louie Orzalli Jr. also of Nevada City, CA. Step-daughter Johna Orzalli of Grass Valley, CA. Granddaughter Jonelle Van Buren, Three Grandsons, Dalton Brown, Robert Orzalli, and Antonio Orzalli. Two great-grandsons, Andrew Williams and Brian Van Buren. As well as beloved brothers and sisters-in-law. Frank was preceded in death by his parents.