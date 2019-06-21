Obituary of Frank Valencia

Frank Valencia passed away suddenly at his home on June 12, 2019.

He was born in Roseville, CA on February 25, 1956. Frank was loved by many and will be missed.

He is survived by his parents Vern and Mary Valencia; sister Denise (Jerry) Hart, Bruce (Sandy) Valencia; nieces Juley Chadwick, Judie Chadwick, Marisa Altebery McKennoh Hackland.

He is preceded in death by Barry Valencia.

He also is mourned by a dear friend of 40 years, Robert (Anna) Hayworth.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday June 25, at Sylvan Cemetery in Citrus Heights.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.