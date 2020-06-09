Obituary of Frank Ramirez

Frank Ramirez

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Frank Ramirez, a loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 92 in Grass Valley, California.

Born in San Francisco on May 11, 1928, Frank was the son of Frank and Phyllis Ramirez who immigrated to the Bay Area from Malaga, Spain by way of Hawaii in the 1920s. He graduated from Balboa High School, where he was Senior Class President, and studied aeronautical engineering at Samuel Gompers Trade School in San Francisco.

He met and married the love of his life, Frances Bazzuri, in Redwood City, California in 1955. When their daughter was young, they moved to Los Altos, California, where they lived for over 20 years before retiring in the Sierra Foothills and calling Lake Wildwood home for the past 29 years.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Frank spent the majority of his career working in management for Smith Kline Instruments in the Bay Area. His avocation and passion for wood-working occupied his retirement, building fine furniture for many high-profile clients and interior designers. Bonsai cultivation was another passion of his, as was gardening and landscaping. A voracious reader, he was never seen without a book in his hand, and, as a life-long sports fan, he could be heard cheering for his favorite teams: the SF 49ers, SF Giants, and Golden State Warriors.

Frank was preceded in death by his father Frank, his mother Phyllis, his sisters Frances and Juanita, and his brother Leonard. He is survived by his wife, Frances, his daughter Christina Decker, son-in-law Jeff, and two grandsons, Cole and Carsen, all from Los Angeles; sister, Maryann Stenstrude from the Pismo Beach area, and many nieces and nephews. And, of course, his favorite feline Cali, the calico cat.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Hospice of the Foothills or Sammie’s Friends. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.