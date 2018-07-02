Obituary of Frank Pedrick

Frank Pedrick, long time resident of Nevada City, CA suffered a fatal cycling accident on May 28, 2018, while on vacation in Bosnia. He was 68.

He was born April 29, 1950 in Stillwater, OK. He graduated Berkeley High School in 1968 and UC Berkeley (Phi Beta Kappa) in 1972 with a degree in Psychology. He started his own photography business in 1979 and in 2004 transitioned into teaching, then working in social services for Nevada County until his retirement in 2017.

Frank was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and avid cyclist. He had adventurous spirit and loved traveling, photographing and meeting new people.

Frank is survived by his wife, Trudy Nye; daughter Katie Davis; step children Reid and Trevor Boone; siblings, Melanie Birch, Marcia Pedrick and George Pedrick; sister-in-law Gene Harris; first wife Liza Kriel; niece Alexandra Birch; son-in-law Josh Davis; daughter in-law-Moira Boone and grandchildren Nathan, Madeline, Rachael, Brandon Boone and Weston Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Dorothy Pedrick of Oakland California.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, July 16th at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Youth Bicyclists of Nevada County (ybonc.org) or California Bicycle Coalition (calbike.org).