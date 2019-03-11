Obituary of Frank Milton Console (Frankie)

Frank Milton Console (Frankie) passed away peacefully at home on February 23rd, 2019, in Penn Valley, California, with family by his side. He was 94 (almost 95).

A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16th, at the Chapel of the Angels, 250 Race St., Grass Valley.

Frank was born on March 4th, 1924. Frank served in the Army Air Corp from 1942-1945. He was a Lt. and Co-pilot of the B-17 known as "You've had it". Frank married the love of his life Maggie on Dec. 28, 1949. After they married, Frank and Maggie soon moved to Santa Barbara where they raised their family. In 1988 they moved to Lake Wildwood, Penn Valley, California.

Frank was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and devoted friend. Frank was such a strong and humble man. Frank loved to hunt and fish. He spent lots of time on the water with family and dear friends fishing. He loved to play golf.

Frank is survived by his son Steven Console, sister Ortha Mae Console (Maime), three grandchildren Kelsey, Travis and Trina along with his 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister in-law Katherine Blanchett of Fresno.

Frank was predeceased by his father and mother Frank and Maxine Console, wife and soul mate Margaret Console, as well as his son Anthony Console.

He will be so greatly missed by his family, as well as all others who have had the blessing of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made in memory of Frank to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary in Grass Valley, California.