Obituary of Frank Lee Goodrich

Frank L. Goodrich passed away in his own home the way he wanted it, on April 28, 2018. He was almost 86.

Frank was born in a hotel in St. Joseph, Missouri on August 15, 1932.

He owned and operated an auto repair, parts house and Firestone Tire business for over 30 years.

Frank's hobbies were woodworking, remodeling family member's homes and being on his Kubota tractor. Frank and Virginia were members of the Roamin' Angels classic car club for many years with their 1954 Mercury Monterey.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughters, Mary Goodrich, Leanne Combs, Virginia Van Fossen, Diana Ver Halen; son, Don L. Goodrich; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Mary Olsen, as well as many other loving relatives and chosen family.

He will be terribly missed by those who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 11 at First Baptist Church of Grass Valley on Ridge Road, reception following in Fellowship Hall.