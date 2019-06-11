Obituary of Frank Conte

Frank Conte passed on June 7, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 88.

A viewing will start from 9 to 11 a.m. and services will begin at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Hooper and Weaver in Nevada City.

Frank was born in San Jose, Ca on February 28, 1931. He was the youngest of seven children. He grew up in San Jose and graduated from Santa Clara High School and Heald Business College. He served in the Army during WWII and in the Air Force during the Korean War.

After his time in the service, he moved to Los Angeles where he met his future wife, Linda. They were married on August 2, 1958. They lived in Los Angeles for a short time, before moving to Glendora, where they began to raise their family.

Frank worked as an accountant and insurance and licensing manager. After his retirement, he and Linda relocated to Grass Valley to be closer to their daughters. Frank and Linda enjoyed working on their home and traveling. They traveled extensively and enjoyed their trips with the Roadrunners Traveling Club. One of his favorite trips was to Italy.

Frank is survived by his wife of 61 years Linda; son Frank (Dawn) Conte; daughters Yvonne (Hank) Davidson, Claudia Conte; grandchildren, Zion Davidson, Zane Davidson, Kyle Conte, Mikayla Conte, Isabella Conte, and brother Dominic Conte.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of The Foothills. The family would like to thank the compassionate nurses of Hospice of the Foothills. You are truly angels.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.