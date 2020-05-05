Obituary of Francis Xavier “Zav” Lorson
Francis Xavier ‘Zav’ Lorson
Francis Xavier “Zav” Lorson passed away on April 15, 2020. He was 84 years old. Services will be held at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church; the date is unknown at this time due to the restrictions of COVID-19.
Zav was born to Christopher and Marguerite Lorson on September 21, 1935 and was raised in Fresno, California. He was a talented pianist and he received his degree in Music from Fresno State University. He enjoyed a long career in various specialties associated with Real Estate. Zav enjoyed music, theater, travel, and sports. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be remembered for his great sense of humor and ability to tell a good story.
He is survived by his daughters Nancy Tostenson of Auburn, CA, Linda Lorson of Portland, OR, Lisa Oliveira of Fort Worth, TX, ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Katherine Elizabeth Lorson.
