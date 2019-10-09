Obituary of Francis Raymond Thompson

Francis Raymond Thompson, known as Ray, passed away on October 6, 2019. He was 99. A private burial will be conducted at the Masonic Cemetery in Nevada City.

Mr. Thompson was born August 3rd, 1920 in Warren, Oregon to Francis Thompson and Ellen Johnson. He graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco in 1938. During World War II he worked at the Atlas Powder Company in Point Pinole, California loading gun powder onto ships headed for the war. After the war he graduated from Oakland School of Beauty and then opened Charm Beauty Shop in Richmond from 1947 to 1967, with his first wife Bernice (Taylor) Scott. In 1967 he began working for Bay Beauty Supply out of Oakland, California as a salesman. He married his second wife, Marian (Saugman) Freeman in Carson City, Nevada in 1968. His loving wife Marian preceded him in death in 2003. He was a member of the Lutheran Church, a Grand Master 32nd Degree Freemason, and a member of the Sciots and International Shriners. His wife Marian was a member of the Eastern Star and they spent their golden years in Nevada City. He enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, and travel.

He is survived by his sister Anita (Thompson) Huffman of Roseville, a daughter Ellen Thompson of Vacaville, stepdaughter Christine (Freeman) Sargent & son-in-law Jon Sargent both of Richmond, and his close friend Charlotte Dawson of Grass Valley. Two stepsons; Loren Freeman of Chico and Gary Freeman of Fremont. His adopted daughter, Evelyn (Scott) Sabin, of Boulder City, Nevada, preceded him in death.

His grandchildren are: Darin, Scott, and Anthony Traverso; Serena and Shaun Sargent, Kevin Neighley and Jill Smith. Mr. Thompson also has eight great grandchildren: Anthony, Ashlee, Kayla, Lauryn, Brady and Emma Traverso, and Gregory Merkel and Sierra Sargent.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacramento Children’s Shrine Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver.