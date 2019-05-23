Obituary of Frances Iown Cordy

Frances Iown Cordy passed away on July 24, 2018 in Susanville, California. She was 92 years old. She lived at Eagle Lake Village from July 21, 2016 to July 2018.

She was born on Dec. 25, 1925 to Frank D. Edwards and Sadie A. Branch in Lincoln, California. She lived for a period of time with her mother and two half brothers Andrew Edwards and Fred Edwards in Oakland, California. When her mother was badly burned in an apartment fire, she went to live with her father and stepmother, Marvel L. Edwards (Smith). She attended Hamilton Jr. High School in Grass Valley and graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1944. She graduated from Mount St. Mary’s Business College in Grass Valley in 1945.

She moved to Sacramento where she met and married Wendell E. Van

Winkle from Folsom, California. They lived in Sacramento and had two children, Steven Douglas Van Winkle, of American Fork, Utah and Laura Lee Estes, of Susanville, California. In Sacramento she worked for years as a secretary for Wonder Bread Baking Co. She relocated to the Bay Area to remarry.

She worked at Johnson Eng. Co. in Oakland, California, then at Wonder Bread Baking Company in Berkeley, CA. She then worked at Coca Cola Bottling Company, in Oakland, CA for 15 years until she retired due to the plant closing. She received a retirement and was recognized with gifts from the executives of the company and co-workers for her years of dedication and secretarial skills and her ability to cover different positions such as bookkeeping, switchboard operator, etc including her desk duties when there were staff shortages. She always said Coca Cola was a good company to work for, and was good to her.

She married Donald J. Cordy May 8, 1964. They lived in Richmond, California. She became a step-mother of three children, Gail E. Cordy, of Tucson, Arizona, Lee J. Johnoson, of San Antonio, Texas, and Gerald S. Cordy, of Sacramento, California.

She is preceded in death by her mom and dad; stepmother; husband, Don Cordy; and her two brothers, Andy and Fred Edwards. She is survived by her son, Steven Van Winkle, daughter-in-law Dixie, and his three children; Christina Makki, her husband, Eyad and their son, Ayden; Sarah Low, her husband, Clint Low, and children, Kylee, Dominic, Olivia; Patricia May, her husband Mike, and daughter Dakota; Laura Lee Estes, son-in-law Kenny; and two children, Steven Collie and Katie White, her husband Shaun; and three children, Ariana, Alyssa, and Dallas. Gail Cordy, son-in-law, Bryce Carey; Lee Johnson, son-in-law Steve Johnson; and two children; Kenneth Johnson, his wife Norma; Gregory Johnson, his wife, Shawnte; and son, Logan; Gerald Cordy, daughter-in-law, Joanne; and three children, Ben Cordy, Max Cordy, and Jackie Cordy. She has 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Like her father and step-mother, she was always there to help family. She loved her family. She loved to garden, loved flowers. Loved to dance and sing. In her younger years, she fished a lot with her dad and step-mom. Many fond memories of going to our uncle and aunt’s cabin in Colfax, California for family get togethers and family reunions. She enjoyed the mountains, the ocean, and taking rides to go places in the car, loved the train, and enjoyed the plane.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was always there helping family from immediate family, cousins, family not directly related and friends. Her love, smile, and laughter will be sorely missed. She is dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her until we are able to be together again.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 25, 2019 at Condon Park in Grass Valley, California.