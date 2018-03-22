Obituary of Florence Regina Ferguson

Florence Regina Ferguson of Grass Valley passed away on March 16, 2018 at Wolf Creek Care Center. She was 107. She was born on May 5, 1910 in Mahanoy, PA to William and Mae Becker. Flo graduated from Saint Vince Nursing School. She joined the Army Nursing Core in 1943 and attained rank of Captain. She came to California where she met her husband James Ferguson and they had two sons, Glenn and Ted. They lived in Alameda where they enjoyed golf and trips to Reno.

Flo is survived by her son Glenn; one granddaughter; one grandson; two great granddaughters and one great grandson.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jim in 2000 and her son Ted in 1999.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.