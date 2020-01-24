Obituary of Finley Harbour

Finley Harbour passed away on January 17, 2020 in his home. He was 101.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. A celebration of Life will follow at the Harbour home, 11464 Bedrock Drive, Nevada City.

Finley was born July 12, 1918, in Grand, Oklahoma, to Phoebe and Martin Harbour. He was the youngest of seven children. Finley lived at a time where horse and buggy was the norm and worked on P38’s in WWII. He was married to Connie Harbour for 60 years.

Finley’s interests were varied, being a master gardener and he even performed with the Strum Bums in Madison Square Gardens in New York City.