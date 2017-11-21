Obituary of Fern Turner

Fern Turner died in her Auburn Home the morning of Saturday, Nov 18, 2017. She was 92.

She was born February 24, 1925 and raised in Star Valley (Afton) Wyoming, six of eight children to William (Bill) and Clara Cazier (Kenyon). At age 18 she started her adventures by moving to California.

Fern married her sweetheart from Star Valley, Duane J Turner on Jan 18, 1946 in Oakland. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple she was a member of the LDS church where she once served as Relief Society President. She was the first president of the Sierra Nevada Camp of the Daughter's of Utah Pioneers, established in 1996. She was a resident of Lake of the Pines for 40 years and sold real estate there for thirty-five. Fern was known for her kindness to those in need and her selflessness in service.

She had eight children and raised two grandsons. Fern enjoyed life, learning to water ski in her fifties, parasailing in her seventies, and ziplining in Mexico in her eighties.

She is survived by six children and their spouses, Trudy (Don) Geyer , Scott (Kelly) Turner, Todd (Janice) Turner, Dale (Julie) Turner, Tami (Randy) Anderson, and Kevin (Linda) Turner; grandsons Damon (Kristine) Turner and Caleb (Nicole) Turner, and an additional 34 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Willa Thornton, Keith Cazier, Blaine Cazier, Wayne Cazier, Dale Cazier, Donal Cazier, Curtis Cazier, and Corlin Cazier; son Gilbert Turner; daughter Duanne Graves, and great grandchild Elyse Wilson.

Services will be held today, at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017 at LDS Church 1255 Bell Road, Auburn. A graveside service will precede the memorial.

Loved and remembered always.