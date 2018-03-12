Obituary of Evelyn Virginia (McAdams) Mitchell

Evelyn Virginia (McAdams) Mitchell passed away on Thursday, March 1, 2018, surrounded by family in Granite Bay, CA. She was 90.

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City. A reception will follow. Evelyn was born March 27, 1927 in Forest, LA to W. Melvin McAdams and Elvie Arnetti (Wood) McAdams. She graduated from Forest High School, in Forest, LA. When she was 17, she moved to Jackson, MS where she attended business school and worked as a switchboard operator and soda fountain waitress. While she was there, she met and married her husband of 72 years, John Francis Mitchell from San Francisco, CA. A short while after being married, they moved to Sacramento, CA where they purchased their first home. In 1957, they traded living in the city for a home on 30 acres of irrigated pasture and a walnut orchard in Natomas, CA. In 1964, when the Sacramento International Airport was slated to be built on their agricultural land, John and Evelyn relocated to the 200-acre ranch on Beyers Lane in Grass Valley. In 1969-1970, they sold a major portion of the ranch and retained 40 acres. There, she and her husband built the house they lived in for the past 47 years.

Evelyn and her husband, John, were avid gardeners, which occupied much of their free time over the years. Additionally, she spent much time canning and baking. They extended their gardening skills to selling plants at local flea markets. For a short while, they managed the local Banner Grange Flea Market.

Evelyn also volunteered as an election worker for many years. When their children were young, Evelyn served on the PTA and Community Club, and volunteered at school field trips, potlucks and youth activities.

In 1964, when Evelyn and her husband moved to Grass Valley, she managed their 200-acre ranch. Evelyn will be missed by all. She had a heart of gold and the best sense of humor. Being from the South, her southern hospitality ran deep. She lived selflessly and always had a meal ready for the unexpected guest. Over the years, she and her husband opened their home to countless individuals. Every guest was always treated just like family. She had unwavering loyalty and an incredible devotion to her family and friends.

Evelyn is survived by her two children, J. Douglas Mitchell and his wife Carla, and Mary (Mitchell) Robertson and her husband Brad; her six grandchildren Crista Bobisud, Robin (Bobisud) Ireland and husband Ethan, Katherine (Robertson) Rodgers and husband Cullen, Andrew Robertson, Jessica McCall and Jessica Cook; her three great-grandchildren Lincoln and Maddox Rodgers, and Astrid Ireland; her sister, Joan (McAdams) Albritton and her husband Gene, of Downsville, LA; her nieces and nephews; and the rest of her family and friends.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband John Francis Mitchell; parents Elvie and Melvin McAdams; daughter Charlotte Carol (Mitchell) Bobisud; and siblings: Elmer Virgil McAdams, Dee Embry and Billie Jean (McAdams) Sanderson.

Memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's memory to your charity of choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.