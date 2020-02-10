Obituary of Evangelina Ripp

Evangelina Marie (Hernandez) Ripp left this world to be with the Lord on January 23, 2020, just shy of her 91st year. She was born February 16, 1929, the second child of Faustin and Bernice (Herrera) Hernandez, in the coal mining town of Dawson, New Mexico.

The family relocated to Denver, in 1930. Her father died unexpectedly in 1935, and Eva helped make ends meet by working in the grocery store her mother owned, and she helped raise her brothers. In Denver, she met her first husband, Gilbert Lopez, and of that union, eight children were born. She had various jobs in Denver, and one was working at American Stencil Co.

The growing family moved to Antioch, California, where Eva raised her children. Eva attended night classes at Mount Diablo Junior College, and attended Hayward State, where she earned her B.S. degree, along with her teaching and bilingual credentials. The majority of her years in education were teaching kindergarten in the Mt. Diablo School District. Her last two years were spent as a Bilingual Reading Consultant.

In 1969, Eva married the love of her life, Fred Ripp. While living in Antioch, they were both involved with the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where Eva served as choir director. Eva and Fred shared many adventures, exploring the United States.

In 1988, Eva and Fred relocated to Lake Wildwood, in Penn Valley, California, where Eva became active in the community and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She led and sang in the church choir, served various leadership positions in the women’s groups YLI and CLRS, and was their grand pianist. She enjoyed organizing the Mexican Fiesta fundraiser for the church. In addition, she volunteered at Hospice Thrift and KVMR radio.

Her husband Fred passed in 2000, and in 2003 Eva suffered a debilitating stroke, and moved back to Antioch to be cared for by family.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Mike) Olds, of Antioch, Betti (Gary) Crotwell, of Elk Grove, Bonnie (Rick) Martin, of Oakley, Bernice (Mike) Kochis, of Grass Valley; and one son, Don (Margaret) Lopez, of Aurora, Colorado, and brother Joe (Barbara) Hernandez of Denver;

15 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren, as well as a large extended family.

Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Ripp, sons Gilbert “Lucks” Lopez, David Lopez and Richard Lopez; siblings Faustin Hernandez, Marie Hernandez, Chuck Hernandez, Rudy Hernandez, and Bob Hernandez.

Eva was a Christian woman with a strong faith in God. She would pray about everything, and God provided. She loved her family, and created wonderful memories by celebrating life events. Eva said that the best times in her life were when she was raising her eight children. She was humble, compassionate, caring, giving and kind. She had a knack for making others feel special. She was an angel on Earth. Now she is with the angels in Heaven, singing and dancing. Her response to anyone who said “I love you”, was to always reply “Love you more!”

The vigil will be held on February 13, at the Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 22200 E. 18th St., in Antioch, California, with viewing beginning at 5:00 pm, and the service at 7:00 pm. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10:30 am, and the viewing is at 9:00 am, on February 14, at St. Igna