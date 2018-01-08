Obituary of Eugene “Pa” Ozbirn

Eugene "Pa" Ozbirn passed away peacefully December 21, 2017 at his home in Grass Valley. He was 97. Per his request, no services will be held. He was born May 17, 1920 in Colt, Arkansas.

Eugene was a carpenter for over 40 years. He loved building things and playing dice and card games with his family. He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and caring for his fruit trees. He loved riding his riding lawn mower and listening to music.

He is survived by his daughter Margie Means; daughter and son-in-law Shirley and Daryl Matlock; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Robert and Sherry Means; and great granddaughter Robyn Means.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margie Lois Ozbirn, on February 6, 2013.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.