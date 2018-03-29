Obituary of Eugene Louis Strambi
March 29, 2018
Eugene Louis Strambi passed away peacefully in his home on March 16, 2018, with his family by his side. He was 67.
He grew up in Millbrae Ca, and graduated from Mills high school. He later went on to work in his brothers deli in Millbrae. After that he managed delis for Safeway and Leonardi's grocery chains, he loved the deli business. He retired at the age of 60 from the union and lived in Santa Rosa for a few years before his daughter moved him up to Grass Valley 2 years ago. He was an avid baseball fan and loved the San Francisco Giants. He had a big collection of signed baseballs and memorabilia. He also loved music, specifically Bruce Springsteen. He was also an amazing Nonno to his grandchildren, whom he loved very much. He will be missed.
He is survived by his daughters Michelle Strambi of Grass Valley, CA and Melissa Strambi of Sacramento, CA; his grandchildren Gianni Ehly, Giuliana Strambi, Sawyer Jameson and Dylan Jameson and his sister, Claudia Parker. He is preceded in death by his parents Aldo and Tosca Strambi and his brother Robert Strambi.
