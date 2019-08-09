Obituary of Etta Marie Elmore

Etta Marie Elmore

We are so very heartbroken to announce that Etta Marie Elmore is no longer with us. She was 52 and made the world a better place. She resided in Penn Valley. She passed away in June 2019.

She was born May 2nd 1967 in Brawley CA. She moved to Nevada County at age 2 and spent her life here. She fell in love with Gerald Bookout (Chip) at age 16. They had three children; Brian (32), Kimberly (29), and Jeanette (24). She was a very loved person and was an amazing mom.

She and Chip had separated, but she always loved him. He was taken from us at age 41 in a tragic accident on the job. Shortly after his death, Jeanette and Etta started a business “The Best Video” in Penn Valley. She made so many connections with the community and built an even bigger family.

Kimberly married Christopher Moore. They had two beautiful girls Isis (5) and Julia (4). Shortly after that Brian and Kyndra had the third grand baby Braidyn (3). All the survived family stand together through this tragic loss and are so appreciative of the family mom built.

Etta was a true inspiration and showed unconditional love to everyone. The family would like anyone that loved Etta to join them for a celebration of life on August 10th, 2:30-6:00 at the Love Building in Condon Park Grass Valley.

Please bring a dish if possible. Please contact Marlissa at marlissa.w@gmail.com to coordinate. Friends of the family have set up a “Go Fund Me” to help her children take care of services and belongings. https://www.gofundme.com/f/donte-to-the-bookout_family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_

cp+share-sheet.

No expectations what so ever. Please gift us with your presence over your presents. Thank you to everyone that loved Etta and hope to see you there.