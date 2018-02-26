Obituary of Etta A. Brock

Etta A. Brock

Etta A. Brock passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her family, at her home in Lake of the Pines on February 21, 2018. She was 81.

She was born April 23, 1936 to parents Roy F. and Vera Nelson in Galva, IA. Etta married Floyd R. Brock March 12, 1954 in Burlingame, CA. She received an A.A. degree in early childhood education and worked for several years at preschool centers in Hayward and San Jose. She was a member of Sierra Pines United Methodist church, and has been in the L.O.P. Firebelles and Red Hats. Etta was easy-going, fun-loving, witty, adventurous and unafraid to try something out of the ordinary. She loved children, family gatherings, travel, birds and all the wonders of the natural world. Etta was a loving care giver of her family and others. Her life journey brought her from Iowa to Portland, Oregon at a young age, then to the Bay Area in California, and finally to Lake of the Pines, where she enjoyed living for the past 28 years.

Etta is survived by her husband of 64 years Floyd; daughter Linda M. Nilsen of Chico, CA; son Richard A. Brock of Ashland, OR; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and 3 brothers.

A memorial service to celebrate Etta's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 11 at Sierra Pines United Methodist church, 22559 West Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley, CA, near Lake of the Pines. All who wish to attend are invited. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.