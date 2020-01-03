Obituary of Ethel B. Evans

Ethel B. Evans passed away on December 14, 2019 after a long battle with health issues that included back, balance, breathing and memory problems. She was born in Berea, OH on August 11, 1938. She attended school in Strongsville and North Olmsted, OH and after graduating high school in 1956, she worked as a secretary for several years. Then in 1958, she and a few friends moved to Southern California, where she met George Evans. They were married in 1960, raised their 2 children and had 59 wonderful years together.

Ethel loved being a mother to their two children, playing bridge, bunko, golf, bowling, entertaining the family and friends and traveling. After George’s retirement, they moved to Grass Valley where they’ve met many new, wonderful people. Ethel was a warm, friendly and outgoing person who captivated people with her beautiful smile and open demeanor. She belonged to several gyms in Grass Valley over the years and went to them regularly, so she could see her many friend in the different exercise classes. She sorely missed doing that when her health problems precluded doing so.

Ethel was preceded in death by her brothers Raymond and Earl Kluever. She is survived by husband George and their 2 children – Darrell Evans and Allison Evans- and her many nieces and nephews. As she wanted, there will be no memorial services or celebration of life. She said she just wanted people to remember her healthy, as she was several years ago. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.