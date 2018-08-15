Obituary of Estelle Tatton Rees Arroyo

Estelle Tatton Rees Arroyo passed away peacefully in Grass Valley CA, on Wednesday evening, August 8th. She was 101. Estelle was born on April 29, 1917 to Claude and Annie Laura Rees, in Oakland CA. She grew up in Berkeley CA, attended school there, and graduated from Berkeley High School.

Estelle married Carlos Alberto Arroyo on July 27, 1941, at her parents' Berkeley home. They were married for 58 years. Carlos and Estelle met when he came to UC Berkeley from Panama on an engineering scholarship. After marrying, the couple returned to Panama, where Estelle worked 3 years for the US Army Headquarters (during WWII). Then it was off to Venezuela (2 years), Saudi Arabia (9 years), Kuwait (3 years), Lafayette CA (25 years), and finally moving to Grass Valley CA in 1991.

Estelle had a passion for reading, travelling, genealogy, antiques, and gardening. After moving to Grass Valley, she became a member of Friends of Nevada County Military, the Vietnam Vets Auxiliary, the Gold Country Rose Society, and the Foothill Iris Society.

A few years after the death of her husband Carlos (in 1999), she went back to school to complete her education. First she attended Sierra College here in Grass Valley, earning her AA in Social Science and Liberal Arts, at 90 years old. Then it was off to attend Sacramento State University. Estelle drove down every Monday morning and attended classes Monday through Thursday. She stayed at Motel 6 (across from campus) and ate at the Denny's next door. Then she would drive back up to Grass Valley after her Thursday classes. She earned her BA

in History at the age of 92, and proudly attended graduation on May 22, 2009, as a "Golden Grad", in cap and gown.

Estelle is survived by her daughter Margaret, son Paul, grandsons Brandon, Shane, Lance (his wife Lauren), great-grandsons Connor and Alex, and numerous other extended family members both in the United States and Panama. She was preceded in death by her husband Carlos (1999), and her sons Robert (2011) and Jonathon (1949).

The family would like to thank all the staff at Sierra View Manor and Spring Hill Manor for the excellent care given to Estelle. Memorial contributions can be sent (per her request) to any US veteran's organization.