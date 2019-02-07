Obituary of Ernest McQueen

Ernie (Skip) McQueen, a longtime resident of Grass Valley, passed away at his home in Nevada City on February 3, 2019. A Celebration of Life, open to all friends of Ernie, will be held at the Foothills Event Center, on Friday February 8 from 5 pm to 8 pm The Foothill Event Center is located at 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

Ernie was born in Depoe Bay, Oregon on August 30, 1945 to Ernest and Dorothy McQueen. Early in life he lived in Barstow, California before moving to Grass Valley with his parents and sister, Leslee, when he was 10. He had lived in Grass Valley ever since, though to his

lasting chagrin, and the amusement of his friends, he moved to Nevada City in the final year of his life where he planned and helped build the family compound/playground, complete with his collection of mining artifacts donated by (appropriated from!) many of his friends.

Ernie was everything a man could hope to be in his life—son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa, cousin and friend. He was a working man, a Lineman and a Troubleman for PG&E. Happiest when working on a project, solving a problem, toting tools. Ever prepared, his pals at PG&E could tell you that Ernie ALWAYS had something to eat. He was a truck-driving, toy-haulerpulling, tractor-excavating, quad-riding M-A-N. He was an explorer leading the "Geezers" on the trails in Nevada or the Oregon Dunes, and an adventurer exploring the mines of Nevada or in the gold country (always legally, of course).

Ernie's character, honesty and integrity were a testament to his upbringing. He'd drive back into town and make it right if he'd been undercharged at the hardware store. He always insisted on paying his fair share, even if it was $1 for a Jack-in-the-Box taco. And, he always answered the call—when it was 3:00 a.m. in the morning, colder than Montana and storming outside, Ernie's phone was never off—he'd gear up and brave the elements to restore the power.

To his friends and his family, Ernie was a mentor and a teacher—always willing and able to lend a hand, and teaching how to do things in the process. Moreover, Ernie was an Enthusiast—he LOVED to be busy and active. He'd jump up for a game of cards or dice, always ready to go rock hunting, or quad riding. He loved westerns on TV and his NASCAR races which he used to watch with his dad. He ran cross-country as a teen and loved it that his daughter and grandson did too. He taught the kids how to shoot, how to fish, how to drive, and sometimes threw them in the family pond when they needed a lesson. He taught them how to live.

He loved his wife, Linda, he loved his parents, he loved his family and he loved his friends. And, Ernie loved his stuff. Ernie accumulated things—safes, old mining items, iron, old insulators, wood, machinery and of course, rocks—lots and lots of rocks.

Every item he found was another story to be told—like his father, he loved to tell stories – where he'd found a shiny new rock or some old narrow-gauge track, or how they'd hauled them down the mountain.

And all along the way, Ernie collected friends. In Ernie's world, everyone and everything had a purpose; everything and everyone had another next use. Ernie was a dreamer who saw what was possible for people and things and he never gave up on anyone, or any project. He knew what a piece of wood or iron could become. He knew the uses for a rusty pail or a rusty nail. And, he knew what people could do, believed in them, even when they may not have believed in themselves.

People will remember Ernie not only for the strength, love and dignity he showed in his last days, but for how he lived every day before then. Always with something to DO, something to accomplish, with action and purpose, with enthusiasm and grit, with love in his heart and a smile on his face. Some guys just do it right. Ernest W. McQueen was one of those guys—he did it right. For those that knew him well, he will be with us always, alive in the possibilities.

Ernie is survived by his wife Linda McQueen, his sister Leslee (and Fred) Hoffler and children Melissa McQueen, Kimberly (and Bob) Templeton, Jeffrey (and Christine) Diskin, Elizabeth (and Julian) Smiraglia and Jason (and Megan) Diskin. Ernie was beloved by family and

friends, especially his grandchildren, Mikayla, Brittney, Ian, Samantha, Maverick, Byron, Levi, and Lexi, Christopher (and Brandee), Katelynn and Aaron, Emily (and Court), Megan, Jasmine and Jordan, Jared (and Nga), Jacob and Anthony, Delaney and Kason, and of course, greatgrandson Jett. Uncle Skip is also survived by his niece Becky (and Steve) Gillespie and their children Nic, Spencer and Tabby and his nephew Nate (and Heather) Johnson and their son, "Little Ernie."

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ernie's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Shriners International or Hospice of the Foothills. A Celebration of Life, open to all friends of Ernie, will be held at the Foothill Event Center, on Friday, February 8 from 5 pm. to 8 p.m. The Foothill Event Center is located at 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley, 95959.