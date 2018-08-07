Obituary of Ernest E. Vogt

Ernest E. Vogt passed away on July 21, 2018 at his home in Rough and Ready, CA.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 11 at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, located at 518 Highway 49, Nevada City.

Ernie was born on December 11, 1952 and grew up in the Penn Valley area.

In 1972 Ernie married his love, Robyn. In 1979 he took an interest in learning Bible truth, and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Ernie is survived by his wife Robyn; his five children, Samuel (Analyn), Sarah (Michael) Carrigg, Spencer (Amanda), Shimri (Christina), Sage; two grandchildren, Daniel, Lennon; his three brothers, William, Martin (Susan), Nick (Chris); sister Nola (Snow) Kiniston and his aunt Marion Hughs.