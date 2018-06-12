Obituary of Erma Eileen Easterly

Erma Eileen Easterly passed away quietly in her sleep on June 5, 2018. She was 97.

Viewing for family and friends will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Monday, June 18 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary. Graveside services will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a reception to follow.

Erma was born on Feb. 25, 1921 in Miller, SD. She was the 6th child in a family of 10 children. Her family moved to Portland, OR in 1932 and then Sparks, NV in 1946. She met her future husband, Clyde, in 1957 while working at Harold's Club. They were married on Sept. 14, 1957 and then moved to Tempe, AZ. In 1961 the two moved to Los Angeles where they called home until Clyde's retirement in 1992, after which, they moved to Grass Valley.

Her biggest interests were spending time working around her home and yard.

She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Clyde Easterly of Grass Valley; nieces and nephews, Peggy Hall, Laura Laramie, Traci Cotter, Brenda McKenzie, Shauntaye Callahan, and Erica McKenzie of Sparks, NV, Bill Almond of Reno, NV, Karen Mungione, Larry Almond and Connie Almond of Portland, OR, and Natalie Barnes of Garland, NC.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jessie and Bert Almond, as well as all of her siblings.

Erma will be missed by all who knew her.

