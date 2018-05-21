Obituary of Eric W. Christiansen

Eric W. Christiansen passed away on May 17, 2018.

Eric was born to Harry and June in Portland, Oregon and grew up in Newport, Oregon. He attended high school in Newport and, later, in San Rafael, California.

He met the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Lynne, as a teenager at a local bowling alley in San Rafael. They were married in March of 1968.

Eric served our country in the Marine Corps from '67-'69 in the 3rd Battalion, 9th Regiment, 3rd Marine Division and was in Vietnam from '68-'69.

Together, Eric and Lynne had 3 children and have lived in Grass Valley since 1979.

He worked and excelled in all areas of construction and served in contractor sales for about twenty years until retirement.

In 2001 he bought Little Beaver Stump Grinding, partnering with his son, Ryan, who took full ownership of the business in 2008.

He enjoyed laughing with his family, camping with family and friends, and reading his Bible.

Most importantly, Eric deeply loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. He lived, loved and served faithfully out of gratitude for all Jesus had done for him, and so others could experience the love and forgiveness that come through a relationship with Jesus. Everyone who met him appreciated his encouragement and tender heart toward them.

Eric entered into Heaven with his loving family by his side after a hard fight against cancer.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Lynne; their sons, Ryan (Sara), Phil (Nancy); daughter, Paula; eleven grandchildren, Ashton, Hannah, Aaron, Caleb, Caitlyn, Aidan, Noah, Addison, Asher, Ethan and Wesley.

A Celebration of Life will be held in August at "E Acres" in Chicago Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the garysinisefoundation.org or woundedwarriorproject.org.