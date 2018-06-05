Obituary of Eric Marie Gustave Boudier

Eric Marie Gustave Boudier was born on November 19th 1958 in Paris, France. He was the first son of Daniel and Claude Boudier of Oye Plage, France. Eric was always extremely ambitious and adventurous. While in high school, his love for motorcycles, wind surfing and traveling were a few of the motivating forces that led to summer jobs in Calais, France as a motorcycle salesman and English Channel ferry boat dock worker. As an accomplished windsurfer he, none-the-less, found himself with a broken mast and was rescued by one of the ferries crossing the channel.

Eric left his physical presence on May 12, 2018 on a beautiful beach camp along the Colorado river in the Grand Canyon in his sleep under the stars with his wife, Pattie by his side. Twenty-two friends and five rafting crew members are guardian angels that will forever be cherished by Pattie for their love and support during this tragic event.

After one year as a Drill Sergeant in the French Army, Eric obtained a bachelor's degree in Business and was hired by Auchan Hypermarkets. Auchan sent Eric to

Houston, Texas in 1987 as one of 5 French executives to open the first Hypermarket in the USA. While in Houston, Eric met Pattie when they became business associates and then were married in 1990. Eric obtained a Master's degree in Business from The University of Houston.

After purchasing Peaceful Valley Farm Supply in 1996, Eric and Pattie and their son, Danny Lake, moved to Grass Valley, California and began a new and exciting life. Eric proudly became an American citizen in Sacramento, CA in 1997. With the support of many loyal employees and community members, and with Eric as the President and visionary, Peaceful Valley evolved and the company expanded as an online retailer with the Groworganic.com website. Pattie and Josh (Operations Manager), along with all the other company managers will honor Eric's legacy at Peaceful Valley by managing the business as Eric had so well trained them to do.

Eric, Pattie and Danny traveled to many parts of the world together including Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, and all throughout Europe. Eric and Pattie have counted over 70 different countries they have visited. Being the hobby photographer that he was, the family is left with tens of thousands of pictures.

Eric was a man that lived life to the fullest, every single day, and in addition to his passion for Peaceful Valley and traveling, he loved boating, motorcycling (on and off road), flying in small planes, skiing, hiking, camping at Lake Faucherie and other beautiful locations, cooking, gardening, talking politics and he was a great dancer.

In addition to Pattie, Eric is survived by Danny and his wife Whitney and their children, Madelyn and Daniels Eric-John (DJ) who was born 2 days after Eric's passing. He is also survived by his beloved parents, Daniel and Claude Boudier, brothers and sisters-in-law, Laurent and Anne, Cyril and Caroline. He will be missed by nieces and nephews, Amelie, Hugues, Juliette, Axelle, Vianney, Sally, Carrie, Joseph and Kamran and Pattie's sisters, Chris, Lisa and Laura and brother-in-law, Wasi.

A private family service was held on May 25 at the Boudier Residence. The family thanks the community for the outpouring of condolences.

In lieu of flowers, please plant something to enjoy or make a donation to Sierra Harvest, Sierra Fund, SYRCL or KVMR.