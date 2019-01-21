Obituary of Enid Neher

Enid Neher

Enid Neher left this world on November 26, 2018. Enid passed away peacefully in her sleep in Grass Valley, CA. She was 93.

She was born November 20, 1925.

Enid was married to Donald Neher on January 20, 1945, and became a mother of seven boys.

Enid was a doting mother to her seven sons and an entrepreneurial woman who owned a small restaurant in Menlo Park, CA. She later worked in both the hotel and restaurant business in Grass Valley, CA.

Enid's greatest role came after her youngest son Eric was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in 1987. Enid then devoted all of her energy and time to healing her son in an effort to improve his quality of life. Anyone who knew Enid was amazed by her incredible commitment to all her kids and especially her young son Eric. Her kindness, pleasant nature and genuine love for all her family and friends were the hallmarks of her gentle soul. She touched the lives of hundreds of people with her words of encouragement, sweet smile and loving hugs.

Enid enjoyed gardening, cooking, music and concerts, crafts, antiquing and interior design.

Enid is survived by seven sons, fifteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m., on Feb 2, 2019 in Rancho Cordova, CA.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.