Obituary of Elsie Sharpe

Elsie Sharpe of Nevada City, beloved mother, mother -in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend of many passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on March 4, 2019.

Elsie was born in Nevada City on June 24, 1924. She was the youngest of four daughters born to Ernest and Elizabeth Schreiber.

She attended Washington Grammar School in Nevada City and was a member of the first eighth grade class to graduate from the new Nevada City Elementary School in 1937. Elsie graduated from Nevada City High School with the class of 1941 and then attended University of California Berkeley. She received her teaching credential from San Jose State University in 1945 and began her teaching career at Nevada City Elementary School. She left teaching for a period of time to raise her young son and returned in 1955 to Nevada City Elementary to once again teach second grade. After 18 years she left teaching and served as administrator and principal for 12 years before retiring in 1983. Her interest in education continued while she served as a member of the Nevada City Board of Trustees for nine years.

Retirement years afforded time for traveling, gardening, attending Giants baseball games, spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Nevada County Retired Teachers Association, Nevada County Travel Club and the Ladies Auxillary of the Nevada City Volunteer Fire Department. Nevada Union Football was a big part of her life and she attended games for 35 years. She was also a long time fan of the Cal Bears, SF Giants, SF 49ers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Elsie considered herself fortunate to have so many longtime friends and former students in the area, and she enjoyed gathering monthly with former high school classmates. She dearly loved her hometown and readily recalled the joys of growing up in small town Nevada City where everyone seemed to know one another and you could buy most everything you needed at the many downtown stores. Childhood memories

included sleigh riding at night on city streets, playing kick-the-can on summer evenings at the top of Broad Street, hiking to the top of Sugar Loaf for lunch and going to Lake Olympia for boating, roller skating and dancing.

Surviving are her son Gary Sharpe (Susan) of Nevada City, grandchildren Melissa Sletner (Scott) of Napa and Matthew Sharpe (Megan) of Loomis, great-grandchildren Graydon and Sadie Sletner and Colton and Kendal Sharpe, niece Janet Sahl (Jim) and grandnephew Corey Browning of Nevada City, nephew David Murray and son Jake of Nevada City, niece Diana Holifield (Claude) of San Diego and niece Kathy Geddes and

family of Concord.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Ernest Schreiber, sister Eleanor Putnam (Vernon), sister Louise Geddes (Blair), sister Gertrude Murray (Albert), nephew Blair E. Geddes and former husband James Sharpe.

The family requests that memorial donations be directed to Nevada City Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 1527, Nevada City, CA 95959. A private memorial service will be held at a future date.