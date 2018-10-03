Obituary of Ellenjane “Ellen” Powell

Ellenjane "Ellen" Powell passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at the age of 92.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 4123 Robertson Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95821. There will be a reception following the mass at Eskaton Village Carmichael, 3939 Walnut Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608.

Ellen was born on August 1, 1926 in New Jersey. In 1953 she married Howard Powell, and soon thereafter Howard was transferred by Westinghouse to the west coast. There, she and Howard raised three children, Michael, Steven, and Janice, in San Jose. They enjoyed a very active social life of bridge, dancing, and golf. She worked in the library of Bellarmine College Preparatory from about 1974 to 1985, where she was nicknamed "Boog" by the students, and where she became friends with many of the students including one Stephen Peters, who later became her cardiologist. In 1987 Howard and Ellen retired to the Lake Wildwood area of Penn Valley, where they continued to play golf and bridge, and to host summers for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After Howard's death in 2007, Ellen moved in 2012 to the retirement community of Eskaton in Carmichael, in part to be closer to Dr. Peters.

She enjoyed sewing, golf, and bridge, and was an avid reader, especially of historical fiction and non-fiction. She was a devout Catholic, attending mass daily in early retirement, and always on Sundays, even in her final years. She remained in full possession of her encyclopedic memory and sharp wit right to the very end, and was still blessed with excellent vision and hearing.

Ellen is survived by sons Michael (Betty Lou) Powell and Steven Powell; daughter Janice (Gilbert) Powell Rivera; grandchildren Gina Tornincasa Jones, Michael V. Powell, Zach Sileo, Matthew Powell, Cecelia Rivera, Vanessa Rivera, and Gilbert Rivera, Jr.; and sister, Betty O'Connell.

She was preceded in death by her husband Howard in 2007, and brothers Jack and William Fox.

Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.