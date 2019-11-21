Obituary of Ellen Coleman

Ellen Coleman passed peacefully on November 18, 2019. She was 103.

Born June 16, 1916 in Edinburgh Scotland-she ran the family Dress Shop on Nicholson St. Married G.I. Bob Coleman after the war in 1947. She raised a family of two daughters, granddaughter and son in Royal Oak, Michigan. She retired in Tucson, AZ and moved to Grass Valley, CA in 1993 to be with family. She is also survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She loved swimming and helping her family and friends, she was a delight and loved by all and will be dearly missed.