Obituary of Ellen Coleman

Ellen Coleman passed peacefully on November 18, 2019. She was 103.

Born June 16, 1916 in Edinburgh, Scotland as the youngest of six children-she ran the family Dress Shop on Nicholson St.

She married G.I. Bob Coleman after the war in 1947. She raised a family of two daughters; Elizabeth and Susan, Granddaughter; Nina and son, Alan in Royal Oak Michigan. She retired in Tucson, AZ and moved to Grass Valley in 1993 to be with family. Also, she is survived by three grandchildren; Joshua, Robyn, and Nina, four great-grandchildren and a large clan in Scotland and Canada.

Ellen loved swimming and teatime and helping her family and friends, she was a delight and loved by all and will be dearly missed.