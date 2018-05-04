Obituary of Elizabeth Wagner Knoderer

Elizabeth Wagner Knoderer, of Grass Valley, CA passed away April 28, 2018 at Golden Empire Nursing Home with family by her side and her beloved church choir singing in the dining room. She was 89.

A memorial service will be held at Sierra Presbyterian Church on what would have been her 90 birthday July 18, 2018.

Elizabeth was born July 18, 1928 in Woodland, CA, spent 5 of her first 6 years living in China where her parents served as medical missionaries, attended school in San Dimas, CA and earned an Associates Degree in Art from Mt. San Antonio Junior College. Art, church, singing in choirs, camping and family were lifelong passions for Elizabeth.

Elizabeth married David C Knoderer in 1951, gave birth to 2 boys while they lived in Hopewell, VA, 1 girl and 2 boys while living in Joliet, IL, and retired to 20 acres on a ridge above Nevada City, CA in 1986.

Elizabeth is survived by 4 sons and 1 daughter, Bob (Roz), Don (Laura), Ann, Steve (Kathy), and Charley (Molly), 3 grandchildren; Alyssa Knoderer, Andrew (Mel) Knoderer, and Stacy Knoderer; 3 great grandchildren, Ella and Lydia Urbasek (Alyssa) and Hayden Knoderer (Andrew); 2 brothers, Roy and Dave (Fifi) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her beloved husband David; parents Drs. Vincent and Grace Wagner, and son-in-law Bobby Buckelew.

Memorials may be directed to Sierra Presbyterian Church at sierrapres.com or American Cancer Society at cancer.org.