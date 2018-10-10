Obituary of Elizabeth Eileen Schuldt

Elizabeth Eileen Schuldt died on September 28, 2018 at Golden Empire Convalescent Home in Grass Valley, CA. She was 97.

Eileen was born on March 28, 1921 in Wagner, South Dakota. She was one of seven children born to Carl William Hennies and Helen Pauline (Bruns) Hennies. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wagner. She grew up in a large loving family. Music was a focal point in her life. She and her siblings helped pump the organ at church on Sundays, as her mother was the organist.

She met the love of her life, Eugene (Gene) Schuldt in high school. They were married on October 1, 1941. Gene served four years as a medic in Europe in World War II. Eileen and her family moved to Inglewood, CA. She worked in a defense plant, as many young women did, a true Rosie-the-Riveter.

Eileen and Eugene had two children. She is survived by her children, Marilyn Tuttle, Grass Valley, CA and Bill Schuldt, Simi Valley, CA; two grandsons Scott and Tom (Kim) Tuttle; two granddaughters, Jaqueline (Kevin) Schuldt Fuller, and Andrea (Gary) Schuldt Wallace; sister Helen Hennies Folkmann of Keystone, IA; great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters and her husband Eugene on January 7, 1999.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eileen's name to Grace Lutheran Church, Capital Campaign Fund. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 13, 2018 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 1979 Ridge Road in Grass Valley. Arrangements are made by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.