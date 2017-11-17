Obituary of Elizabeth “Betty” Chapman
November 17, 2017
Elizabeth "Betty" Chapman passed away November 14, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. A visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m., on Monday, November 20, 2017 at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary in Grass Valley, CA. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley, CA.
Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City chooses its first medical cannabis dispensary operator
- UPDATE: Grass Valley schools placed on lockdown
- Man with anchor tied around legs 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Fallen Leaf Lake
- Group asks Board of Supervisors to make Nevada County a non-sanctuary county
- Nevada City’s cannabis dispensary committed to becoming positive presence for city