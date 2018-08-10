Obituary of Elizabeth ‘Bessie’ Townsend

Elizabeth Townsend, known to all as 'Bessie', passed away peacefully on August 5, 2018. She was 80.

A celebration of life will be announced after fire season is over.

She was born January 1, 1938 to Fred and Geneva Thorns in her beloved Nevada County, which she never left.

Bessie attended Mt. Saint Marys, Indian Springs School and was a graduate of Nevada Union High School, class of 1956.

She retired after 25 years as a superior court clerk at the Nevada County Courthouse in Nevada City.

Bessie volunteered at the Cancer Aide Thrift Store and various positions for CAL-FIRE in prevention, fire information officer and issuing burn permits annually at the Nevada City CAL-FIRE station on Ridge Road.

She loved to take care of "her boys", the firemen, especially her aerial firefighters. She followed them on her many scanners, always praying for their safety.

Bessie was also a devoted Raiders fan.

She is survived by her daughter, Ronda Pascoe Ault of Bangor; grandson, Russell Stearns of Monterey; sister, Helen Hendricks of Newcastle, Oklahoma and nephews, Jeff Brown of Sonora and Randy Brown of Citrus Heights.

Bessie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ira Townsend and daughter, Jayne Pascoe Stearns.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.