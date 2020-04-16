Obituary of Elizabeth Anne Pugh

On the early morning of February 5, Elizabeth Anne Pugh went home to be with Our Lord, surrounded by loved ones throughout, in the earlier hours.

Born as a Valentine’s Baby, on February 14, 1935,at the Old Nevada City Sanitarium on Coyote Street, Elizabeth Ann, being among the fourth generation living in Nevada County, began her life. She was the first child of Miles and Lenore Coughlin, and was followed by two sisters, Mary Lou Bryan and Emily L. Veteto, whom married Otis Veteto and they have three sons; Bob, Bill and Larry.

Anne put herself thru typing and business school while raising her four children; Sam and Dan Triano, and Sue and Delann L. Pugh.

She was a lifelong resident of Nevada City, with a short time in Alleghany. Elizabeth Anne worked for the Tahoe National Forest Service for 39 years, from 1964 thru 2003. She worked as a purchasing agent in the Acquisition Management Department.

Anne was a woman who embraced life with grit and grace. In her younger years she loved to play the piano; which she then passed that gift onto numerous great grandchildren.

Anne enjoyed the love of her flowers; sitting at the window watching and talking about each patch with joy in her heart. She sincerely loved her gardening, and always looked for a good yard sale.

She is survived by three of her children; Sam, Dan, and Delann. Also, along with her grandchildren, Jason and Daniel Triano, which are Sam’s children, along with his wife Stacy Triano. There are Shane and Jeremy Colbert; children of Thomas and Susan Colbert. Additionally, there are Amber Waters and Jacob Miles Delaney-Pugh; children of Delann L. Pugh.

Among these are the great grandchildren; Hailey and Daniel Colbert, Thomas and Izabelle Colbert, Malaki and Jaeden Waters, along with Je’tem and Brooklyn-Delaney-Pugh. Special thanks must be made to their wonderful spouses; Stacy Triano, Jecobie Waters, Athea Colbert, Chelsea Colbert and Leanne Delaney-Pugh, alongside many other family members.

We will all miss her so very much.

Elizabeth Anne Pugh is preceded in death by her parents, Miles and Lenore Coughlin, and my father, Delbert Leroy Pugh, their daughter Susan, and her earlier husband “friend” Thomas Colbert and Tom Bryan.

God Bless You Mama… Fly with the Angels.

We will all meet in heaven with new found freedoms, and I thank you Mama; that I was able to lay my head upon your heart, and hold your hand while the Lord was taking you to Paradise.