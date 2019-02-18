Obituary of Eleanor Ida Wasson

Eleanor Ida Wasson passed away peacefully at home in Grass Valley, California on February 14, 2019. She was 93.

Eleanor was born on January 5, 1926 to the parents of Raymond and Sarah Wood in Jonestown Pennsylvania. Her family also consisted of five sisters and one brother. During World War II, on a blind date, she met her future husband Carl Eugene Wasson. They married in 1944 and moved to Salinas, California in 1947 where they raised their three children. Eleanor worked for the Chicago Printed String Company, Monterey County Health Department, Western Title and Insurance Company and later owned and operated Morrow's Nut House in the Northridge Shopping Mall in Salinas.

Eleanor (Ellie) and her husband Carl (Gene) moved to Grass Valley in 1974 when he was transferred to his new job working for PG&E. "Ellie" worked for the Nevada County Tax Collector's Office until her retirement. After retirement she dedicated her time volunteering for the Cancer Aid Thrift Shop in Grass Valley and watching her two favorite teams, the San Jose Sharks and the San Francisco Giants. She also enjoyed walking her dog Skipper at the Nevada County Fairgrounds and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Eleanor is survived by her 3 children, Gary (Jerriann) of Penn Valley, Janet (Thomas) Johnson of Chico and Jeffery (Sydney) of Salinas; grandchildren Shane, Jeffery, Kylee, Taryn, Corey, Michael, Brandon, Garrett; great grandchildren Madelyn, Wyatt, Sarai and Silas; her sister Patricia Boltz of Jonestown, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gene; brother Cliff and sisters Elizabeth, Kathryn, Lorraine, Evelyn and Ethel.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers Allison and Julie for their loving and compassionate care and Hospice of the Foothills. No services will be held at Eleanor's request. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Aid Thrift Shop, 317 South Auburn Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945.