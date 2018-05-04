Obituary of Eleanor “Ellie” Sagely

Eleanor "Ellie" Sagely, of Grass Valley Ca passed away peacefully on Saturday Mar 3, 2018 with her family by her side. She was 84.

Eleanor was born in Charleroi, Pa Oct 24, 1933 and spent the majority of her life in California. She along with her husband Bobby Sagely retired and moved to Grass Valley in 1979. Together they had two successful businesses and enjoyed traveling the United States in their motor home. Before the passing of her husband Bobby, they spent their Sundays with the Fruit Jar Pickers of Rough and Ready; Bobby a guitar player and Eleanor the ever supporting fan. Eleanor was also very active in the Grass Valley Quilters Guild. She was creative as well as artistic and could draw and paint beautifully. Eleanor was a gentle and caring person, someone whom everyone that knew her loved.

She is survived by her three children, Robert (Pam) Sagely, Kathleen Goodwin (Roy), and Michael (Stacy) Sagely; 5 grandchildren, Olivia (Ronnie), Seich, Kaitlyn, Mitchell, Isabella, Anthony as well as 3 great-grandchildren. Please come join us in her celebration of life at 11 am to 3 p.m., on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at the Sierra Pines Mobil Home Park Recreation Hall, 62 Primrose Lane, Grass Valley, Ca.