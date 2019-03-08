Obituary of Elaine Helen (Shannon) Teghtmeyer

Elaine Helen (Shannon) Teghtmeyer of Nevada City, CA, passed away peacefully on, January 6, 2019. She was 82.

Elaine was born in Cincinnati, OH on October 9, 1937, to George and Thelma Shannon. They moved to Nevada City, CA in about 1943. She graduated from Nevada Union High School, in Grass Valley, CA in 1955. She then continued on and received her Nursing degree from Sacramento City College in 1958. She worked for the Miner's Clinic and retired from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley.

Elaine married Richard Teghtmeyer on February 24, 1970. They were married for 39 years.

Elaine and Dick enjoyed cruising, playing pinochle, and were active members of the 55er club. They always went to the yearly fishing derby with the Class of '55. Her hobbies included quilting, counted cross stitch, and reading. She loved being home with her animals and family.

Elaine is survived by her brother, Ray (Cheryle) Dreher; sister, Barbara Dreher Hartnick; son, Richard (Kristyn Anderson) McFarland; daughter Lacy McFarland, step-daughter, Pam (Teghtmeyer) Daniel; grandchildren, Nathaniel McFarland, Kelsey McFarland, Destini Allen, Devon McFarland, Rylee McFarland, Richard Teghtmeyer, Brandon Teghtmeyer, and Angelina (Teghtmeyer) Singleton, and great-grandchildren, Dana Rae McFarland and Nathaniel McFarland Jr. She also had many nieces and nephews.

Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Dick Teghtmeyer; father, George Shannon; mother, Thelma (Shannon) Dreher; sister, Maureen (Shannon) Murphy and step-son, Larry Teghtmeyer.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on March 16, 2019 at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge.