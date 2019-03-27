Obituary of Elaine Beverly Quinlan

Elaine Beverly Quinlan passed away on March 16, 2019 in her home in Grass Valley. She was 82.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Grass Valley for both her and her husband, Rosco Quinlan.

Elaine was born on July 13, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Raymond and Helen (Dolak) Bastedo. As her father spent his career in the US Navy, she lived in many different places. She graduated from high school in New Jersey and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Therapy at the University of Oklahoma. She went on to earn her Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy at the University of Southern California. Her career was mainly spent working with multiply-handicapped children. She married her husband of 50 years, Roscoe Quinlan, in Reno, Nevada.

She and her husband owned a business in Reno after Ross retired from the Navy. They retired again to Penn Valley, Ca., where they lived on acreage for 20 years before moving to a gated community. She was a trustee for the American Association of University Women's Local Scholarship Trust, played bridge and golf, and was an avid reader. She and her husband were avid square dancers with the Grass Valley Gold Dancers and the Sacramento TNT for many years. They were both great animal lovers, especially of German Shepherds, of which they owned for many years.

She will be missed by her family and all those she helped throughout her life and career.

Elaine is survived by her step-children Bruce, Leslie and Robert; grandchildren Rhonda, Michael, Diana, and Megan; great-grandchildren Brian, Kevin, Calvin, and Mason.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Quinlan and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the University of California Veterinary School in Davis, CA.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.