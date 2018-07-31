Obituary of Eileen Messick Nix

Eileen Messick Nix, of Grass Valley passed on July 23, 2018. She was born in Ohio on February 20, 1924. As a young adult, Eileen was part of the United States Naval Reserve where once a week she would work at the Naval Reserve Training Center in various office capacities.

Later on, Eileen moved to Southern California, where she worked and saved to travel the world. She then moved to Grass Valley. Eileen was active with several organizations and an active member of Sierra Services for the Blind.

Eileen is survived by two nieces. No services are planned.