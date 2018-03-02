Obituary of Edwin “Ted” Gregg Jr.

Edwin "Ted" Gregg Jr. died on February 24, 2018, following complications from a fall. He was 88 years old. Memorial services will be held for Ted at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley, on March 8, at 2pm.

Ted was born in Pasadena, California on September 12,1929.

He attended the University of California, Berkeley, graduating in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry. In 1952, Ted was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and served in the Signal Corps for two years at Camp Gordon, Georgia.

In 1954, Ted joined the U.S. Forest Service. He began his career as a forest fighter, and fought in the 1959 Cold Creek fire near Sierraville and the 1960 Donner Ridge fire. Ted also worked in Hollywood for almost two years representing the Forest Service on the Lassie show, including acting as a skiing double on one occasion. In 1969, Ted joined the Tahoe National Forest office in Nevada City and spent 17 years there in a variety of positions. During that time, he helped in the construction of several recreation areas, including Grouse Lakes Roadless Area, and he oversaw the development of the 500 mile trail system in the Tahoe Forest. In 1980, he was presented with an award by the Forest Service for outstanding leadership in outdoor recreation.

Following retirement from the U.S. Forest Service in 1985, Ted became a part-time Forestry instructor at Sierra Community College and was the coordinator for the academic program with the California Conservation Corps. Ted also drove a school bus from 1991–1996 in the Nevada City-Grass Valley area and served as a driver for the Gold Country Stage.

Ted's orientation to life came from his commitment to Christ. Much of his energy and time was involved in various Christian activities. He held numerous positions in his church, Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. He also was a volunteer with Interfaith Food Ministries in Nevada county, and served on its Board of Directors. He was a member of the Emergency Assistance Coalition, an organization that helps people needing overnight housing and meals, and worked with the "Last Friday Dinners", a program coordinated by several churches that serves dinner once a month to the needy. Ted was also a member of the Grass Valley Rotary Club from 1969 to 2001 and served two terms on its Board of Directors. He also served as chairman of the Grass Valley Rotary Club Polio plus drive, a program aimed at eliminating Polio world wide.

Ted was an avid outdoors enthusiast. He loved to ski, and climbed Mt. Whitney, Mt. Shasta, Mt. Lassen, Mt. Lola, and Castle Peak, to name a few. He and his family spent numerous vacations camping throughout the west. Ted also loved to deep sea fish.

Ted is survived by his wife, Selma, to whom he had been married for 51 years, his daughters Kathleen and Heather, and his grandchildren Benjamin, Joshua, and Rachel.

Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of Ted to the Interfaith Food Ministries, http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org