Edward William Wintercorn passed away peacefully in his home in Grass Valley, CA, on February 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 92.

Edward was born in Chicago, Illinois and married Doris Lee Scatena of Blue Island, Il in 1950. He was a kind, loving, and dedicated husband for close to 70 years.

He served in the United States Air Force in World War II and then pursued a long and productive career with the telephone company. Edward began his career with Illinois Bell in Chicago and retired with Pacific Bell in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1983.

Edward was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa and even better, a great-grandpa. He enjoyed helping others and was great with tools, so he and Doris began volunteering installing "Life Line" safety units for seniors living alone in Nevada County for many years. He was a proud member of the American Legion, Telephone Pioneers and Sons in Retirement.

Edward loved traveling and he and Doris spent much of their retirement traveling around the world, making new friends and bringing laughter and stories every place they went. He especially loved Austria and Italy.

Edward is survived by his youngest brother, Henry; son Thomas; daughter Susan; granddaughter Laura and two-month-old great-grandson, Lucas Edward, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances Wintercorn; brothers Frank, Joseph and Lawrence and his sister Lorraine.

Doris and her family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care given to them by the wonderful staff and residents of the Eskaton Village community.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Eskaton Village, 625 Eskaton Circle, Grass Valley, CA 94945.