Obituary of Edward W Yarborough

Edward Yarborough passed peacefully in his home on Saturday, March 23, 2019, under the care of his sister. He passed from a rare form of cancer. He was 65 years old.

Eddie lived his entire life in Grass Valley. He was very intelligent. He graduated from Cowell Collage at UC Santa Cruz with a degree in literature.

His mother received a letter from one of Eddie's professors, that said, among words of praise, "your son knows more than I do". Eddie loved the ancient cultures, and studied archeology and the history of ancient Greece and Rome. Eddie traveled Europe several times and fell in love with the Greek Islands. He is the author of a book about his travels there visiting the ruins. He also has a novel set in ancient Roman times that is pending publication, as well as a collection of satirical poems.

Aside from reading extensively and writing, Eddie's additional hobbies included creating mosaic art, photography, and calligraphy.

Eddie loved and cared for his mother in her elder years. He was a wonderful big brother to his little sister. When asked what his earliest childhood memory was, after some thought, he replied that his first memory was walking at Lions Lake with his father, who told him "your mama is in the hospital today, because a new baby is coming." He was only three years old at the time.

Eddie is preceded in leaving this earthly life by his parents, Arthur Yarborough and Frances Yarborough (nee Niles), and his niece Serena Vian (nee Moser). He is deeply loved, and will be truly missed, by his sister, Patricia Dowling- Yarborough, his nieces Theresa Knox, Rheanna Moser, and Kyla Hamlin, as well as his 14 great-nieces and nephews, one great-nephew, and his close friends.

Be blessed on your journey home, Eddie. We love you.