Obituary of Edward Tucker (Ted) Peach

Ted Peach grew up in the college town of Northfield, Vermont, in a literary and outdoors oriented family, the source of endless stories and folklore with a Vermont twist. He graduated from Middlebury College in 1943 and immediately enlisted in the Army, serving as an infantryman across Europe and in the Battle of the Bulge. Though his children never learned this until a Company F reunion at the D Day Museum in 2003, he received a battlefield commission and was seen as a Leader among his company mates. He was shaped by his years in the war and the stories, never told to his children, were told and retold to the grandchildren

years later.

After the war, Ted and his wife Dolly were among the first faculty at the Cardigan Mountain School in Canaan Street, NH. Living in a drafty old wooden Inn, they helped establish the principles for this new school for boys. Their first two children, David and Stephen, were born while Ted and Dolly taught at the school.

After a brief stint at State College, PA where Ted was in ROTC and the third son, Jeff, was born, they lived in various locations as Ted's new career with Pepperidge Farm evolved. From Plant Manager to Personnel Manager, Ted spent twenty years at Pepperidge Farm, developing a large set of lifelong friends and keeping the larder and family gatherings stocked with great bread and cookies.

His daughter Christine was born while they were located in Downers Grove, Illinois. His final location with Pepperidge Farm was as Personnel Manager in Norwalk, CT. During this time they lived in a big old house in Easton, CT. The house was a gathering place for friends and family. Ted's favorite summer spot was Cape Cod where he helped make memories for nieces and nephews.

Yearning for a change from Corporate Life, Ted spent years in Newtown, CT building houses and then as a Real Estate Agent. His final career stop was as Director of the Nature Center for Environmental Activities in Westport, Connecticut. In 1976 Dolly died from cancer and Ted did some traveling and cast about in a too big house. In 1980 Ted married Joan Turner and while this marriage did not last, they remained friends until the end. He retired in 1985.

In 1986 Ted moved to Nevada City California to live with Jeff and his wife Gale and their growing family. Ted spent 33 years loving the woodsman's life, fixing potholes in their long dirt road, cutting trees, burning brush, playing Risk and telling stories.

His third wife, Nancy Waltz, moved out to California and spent 20 years alongside Ted, enjoying the off the grid life until she died of cancer in 2009. Ted was a consummate storyteller, always starting with a kernel of truth. He was an adventurer, broke all the rules of safety, scared his daughters-in-law

with his unorthodox adventures while in charge of the grandchildren, and was missing the embarrassment gene. It was never too late to start a Risk game.

He was a lover of dogs, a sip of Jim Beam, a good cigar, and his favorite meal was meatloaf, mashed potatoes and peas.

Ted is survived by his four children, their spouses, ten grandchildren and their mates, and six great grandchildren, as well as one brother. He loved countless

puppy dogs and chicken salad sandwiches from the Flour Garden. He will be missed.

You can donate to Hospice in his memory, but most important, wake up tomorrow and say,

"It looks like a beautiful day out there!"