Obituary of Edward Schuckert

Edward Schuckert passed away May 22, 2019 in Twin Falls, ID, where he lived since retiring in 1979 from CDF for over 33 years. Ed was born on January 8, 1925. He was a long-time supervisor at the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada City. He was a Master Mason and pilot, as well.

He was preceded in death by his wife Zoe and daughter Zoe Kreizenbeck. A Celebration of Life will be held July 26 in Twin Falls, Idaho.