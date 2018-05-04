Obituary of Edward S. Cleland

Edward S. Cleland ended his long, fulfilling life on March 2, 2018 at 6:15 PM at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He was 87. During his period of hospitalization he had been with his devoted wife of almost 50 years Julie Cleland and his 4 loving adult sons, Cameron Cleland, Scott Cleland, Kevin Cleland and Chris Cleland, all of whom are wonderful sons. We are all feeling the extreme loss of a dearly beloved man.

Ed was born February 1, 1931 in Galion, Ohio to Lowell H. Cleland and Estelle Powers Cleland. He is survived by one brother, James Cleland of Galion, Ohio. He went to Cass Tech in Detroit, Michigan and then went to Michigan State, graduating with a BA in business. From there he joined the Air Force on January 8, 1954 with an honorable discharge on January 17, 1956. He moved to California and married his first wife Joan Keyston with whom he had 2 sons, Cameron and Scott Cleland. He moved to Chicago where he later met his second wife, Julie, with whom he also had 2 sons, Kevin and Chris Cleland. He had 5 beautiful grandchildren. His field of endeavor was sales in background music. His hobbies were tennis, reading and crossword puzzles, plus discussing politics, religion and his family with his wife, Julie, coupled with a drink or 2!

Ed had the fondest memories of his time spent at the Ridge Racquet Club where he enjoyed the company of owner Nick Bodley and many good Tennis Buddies. Thank you all for enriching his life with your friendship and kindness.

Ed was cremated and his ashes were spread out to sea in San Diego by the VA as he wished. He wanted no memorial services, only immediate family and a few friends to raise a toast in celebration of his life. All this has been done for this wonderful man who will be remembered for his honesty, genuine goodness, sharp wit and "Joie De Vieve"! We will always love you and miss you terribly, honey, and thank you for touching so many lives with great memories and we, the recipients of your friendship, feel blessed to have known you. Rest in peace my beloved.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.